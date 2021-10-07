Claire and Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and more scout Raccoon City in the first trailer for the Resident Evil movie reboot — with key references to the video game series in tow.

The first trailer for the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie sent out a whacky, blood-soaked welcome wagon chock-full of references to the video game series it's based on.

Starring Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, and Hannah John-Kamen, the Johannes Roberts-directed thriller draws direct inspiration from Capcom's survival-horror franchise, following Jill Valentine and both Claire and Chris Redfield in an origin story split between two main locations: The iconic Spencer Mansion (a recurring environment in the games) and the Raccoon City Police Station that first rattled fans across Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' trailer references the video game series. | Credit: SONY

Fans will immediately notice the trailer's reference to the video game series' "first zombie," as it's affectionately known, that appears at the beginning of Resident Evil's inaugural outing on the Sony PlayStation in 1996.

Though not a shot-for-shot recreation, the Welcome to Raccoon City trailer adapts another eerie moment from the games into a visually striking image of its own. At one point in the teaser, there's a quick shot of the words "itchy tasty" written in blood atop a glass window, a clear callback to the Keeper's Diary — written by a researcher seemingly losing control of his human instincts as he succumbs to the t-Virus infection — players discover while exploring the Spencer Mansion in the original Resident Evil title.

Resident Evil 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' includes an 'itchy tasty' reference to the game series. | Credit: Sony Pictures

The trailer also faithfully recreates Resident Evil 2's design for the Raccoon City Police Department — and the harrowing truck crash sequence that helps kick-start the second game's story.

Resident Evil 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' recreates the 'Resident Evil 2' truck crash from the video games. | Credit: Capcom; Sony Pictures

The sinister Ashford twins have cameos in the Welcome to Raccoon City teaser, too, after first appearing in the 2000 game Resident Evil — Code: Veronica. The game introduces the cloned twins as the grandchildren of Umbrella Pharmaceuticals founder, Dr. Edward Ashford. The trailer reframes a particular moment from the twins' backstory, depicting archival footage of the pair as children that mimics a scene from the game where they pull the wings off of a living dragonfly and feed it to a swarm of ants.

Resident Evil Credit: Capcom; Sony Pictures

Finally, classic Resident Evil creatures terrorize characters throughout the Welcome to Raccoon City trailer, including zombified dobermans, terrifying Lickers, and a multi-eyed creature that may or may not turn out to be William Birkin, one of the series' legendary villains."

Resident Evil Lickers and more monsters terrorize ''Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.' | Credit: Capcom; Sony Pictures

Roberts previously revealed that he drew major inspiration for the film from the 2019 video game remake of 1998's Resident Evil 2, which set "a wonderful cinematic experience" with its "constant dark" aesthetic that will deviate from Milla Jovovich-starring, Paul W.S. Anderson-directed movie adaptations that preceded it.

Resident Evil The Spencer Mansion in 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.' | Credit: Sony Pictures

"The big thing for me on this movie is tone. The thing that I loved with the games was they were just scary as hell, and that is very much what I wanted, that atmosphere. It's raining constantly, it's dark, it's creepy, Raccoon City is this rotten character," he said at an SXSW panel in March.

"I wanted to put [that] in and mix it with the fun side, especially with the first game's around-the-corner style of storytelling," he continued. "We had a lot of fun, down to the fixed-angle-playing that the first game had when we're in the Spencer Mansion."

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is in theaters on Nov. 24. See all the major references to the games above.

