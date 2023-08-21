Reptile Show More About Reptile type Music

Justin Timberlake might've brought sexy back, but he can't bring back his onscreen girlfriend.

The singer-actor features in the upcoming thriller Reptile, which dropped its first trailer Monday morning. The Netflix movie, which has serious True Detective vibes, stars Benicio Del Toro as Nichols, a hardened detective who is attempting to solve the brutal murder of a young real estate agent in a case where nothing is as it seems.

Also starring Alicia Silverstone as Nichols's wife, the neo-noir crime thriller unpacks the illusions in the detective's own life as he pulls at the threads of the case. Silverstone and Del Toro notably starred together in the 1997 crime-romance Excess Baggage.

"There's a case going on," Nichols says. "It's a real nightmare."

The trailer showcases the detective trying to solve the murder, studying bloody case files, interrogating Timberlake's character, and meeting with the coroner to unpack a possible bite mark on the victim's hand. The boyfriend isn't the only suspect, however. There's also a best friend, a weird stranger, and an ex-husband.

The intense trailer, set to Juice Newton's "Angel of the Morning," channels True Detective with its hazy, outdoorsy setting (New England); desaturated tones; and strange clues, including a painting of a bound and gagged angel.

"I wanted to create this multifaceted sense of deception that was both in the experiences of the characters, as well as in the structure of the storytelling. That was something that excited me," first-time feature director Grant Singer previously told EW. "I think the movie will be exciting to people who like to watch something where you don't know where it's leading you, where a film is going to have twists and turns and deceive you. And people who like things that are intense and visceral and suspenseful, I think they'll find something exciting in this."

The film also stars Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz.

After making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Reptile will hit select theaters on Sept. 29 before debuting on Netflix on Oct. 6.

