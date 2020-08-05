Wil Wheaton is a very bad friend in trailer for horror-thriller Rent-A-Pal
Movie is released in select theaters and on demand Sept. 11.
Set in 1990, the horror-thriller Rent-A-Pal stars Brian Landis Folkins as a lonely bachelor named David who searches for an escape from his day-to-day life of caring for his aging mother (Kathleen Brady). While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal. Hosted by the charming and charismatic Andy (Wil Wheaton from Star Trek: The Next Generation), the tape offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship. But Andy’s friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission.
Rent-A-Pal is written and directed by first-time filmmaker Jon Stevenson who was inspired to make the movie after coming across, on the internet, footage of a VHS video called Rent-A-Friend which really did offer entertainment, advice and friendship to lonely people in a pre-digital age. Rent-A-Pal costars Amy Rutledge.
IFC Midnight is releasing Rent-A-Pal in select theaters and on demand Sept. 11.
Exclusively watch the film's trailer above and see the movie's poster below.
Related content:
Comments