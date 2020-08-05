Wil Wheaton is a very bad friend in trailer for horror-thriller Rent-A-Pal

Set in 1990, the horror-thriller Rent-A-Pal stars Brian Landis Folkins as a lonely bachelor named David who searches for an escape from his day-to-day life of caring for his aging mother (Kathleen Brady). While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal. Hosted by the charming and charismatic Andy (Wil Wheaton from Star Trek: The Next Generation), the tape offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship. But Andy’s friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission.