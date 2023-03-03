Can Jim Dangle & Co. finally end the killer's reign of terror? Spoiler alert: Nope!

Watch the Reno 911! crew take on the Ghostface case in new Scream VI promo

Scream VI Show More About Scream VI type Movie genre Horror

In the Scream franchise, law enforcement officers have been trying to end Ghostface's reign of terror for more than a quarter of a century, with considerable risk to themselves (R.I.P. Deputy Dewey) and little longterm success. Can the Reno 911! crew finally put a stop to his murderous ways?

That's the question raised by a new Scream VI promo clip, which finds three of the comedy show's cops — played by Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Carlos Alazraqui — getting tipped off to the latest crimes committed by the horror movie icon.

Thomas Lennon in Reno 911! Doesn’t Take Manhattan ; Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI." Thomas Lennon in 'Reno 911!'; 'Scream' slasher Ghostface | Credit: Comedy Central; Philippe Bossé/Paramount

To say their "investigation" is unlikely to end with Ghostface wearing handcuffs is putting things mildly. Alazraqui's Deputy Garcia simply denies having heard of the killer, despite declaring "Ghostface!" when shown a photo of the perp, and Kenney-Silver's Deputy Trudy seems more excited about getting a date with the "gender-fluid hottie" than securing their arrest. Lennon's Lieutenant Jim Dangle, meanwhile, loses all interest in the case once he realizes that Ghostface is currently wreaking havoc in one of the biggest cities in the world — New York — and not The Biggest Little City in the World.

Scream VI slashes into theaters March 10. Watch the Reno 911! clip below.

Pick up a copy of Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Scream, available online.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: