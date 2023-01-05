Nicolas Cage makes it count as Dracula in new Renfield trailer

Some 35 years after delivering one of his most memorable performances in the fang-tastic 1988 horror-comedy Vampire's Kiss, Nicolas Cage has returned to the bloodsucker genre for Renfield, the trailer for which has now descended upon us.

The film stars Mad Max: Fury Road and The Menu actor Nicholas Hoult as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula, played by Cage. Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Nicolas Cage in the Renfield trailer Nicolas Cage in 'Renfield' | Credit: Universal Pictures

The film co-stars Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez.

Directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (Rick & Morty), Renfield is based on an original idea by The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman.

Universal will release Renfield in cinemas April 14. Watch the film's trailer below.

