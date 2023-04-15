Renfield stars name their favorite vampire movies, from Bram Stoker's Dracula to Nosferatu

In the new horror-comedy Renfield, Nicholas Hoult has had enough of serving — and serving up victims to — his master, Nicolas Cage's Count Dracula.

"Renfield is about a co-dependent relationship with a boss from hell," explains director Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie). "It's the story of a guy who has to stand up to his boss and take his power back."

Renfield Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in 'Renfield' | Credit: Michele K. Short / Universal Pictures

It's a new take on the vampire genre, which has been a staple of the silver screen for decades — and Renfield, in theaters now, even pays tribute to one of the classics. In one sequence, Hoult and Cage appear, via the magic of cinema, in Tod Browning's 1931 adaptation of author Bram Stoker's novel Dracula.

But which fang-featuring films are the favorites of the Renfield cast and creators? They revealed their favorites in EW's Around the Table (above).

"I love Bram Stoker's Dracula by Francis Ford Coppola, I think that's a spectacular movie," Robert Kirkman, who created the Renfield story, says of the Gary Oldman-starring film. "Near Dark, another really good one. I'm not going to take everybody's! I'll stop."

"I loved Coppola's movie," says Cage, who is the nephew of The Godfather director. "I thought every frame was a work of art, just a beautiful film, and Gary was brilliant in it."

British actor Gary Oldman, very heavily made up and dressed in a metallic. jewel-encrusted cape, gestures menacingly in a scene from the film 'Bram Stoker's Dracula,' directed by Francis Ford Coppola, California, 1992. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images) Max Schreck in 'Nosferatu'

Left: Gary Oldman in 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' | Credit: Columbia Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Right: Max Schreck in 'Nosferatu' | Credit: Frederic Lewis/Hulton Archive/Getty

Cage is also fond of director F.W. Murnau's 1922 silent film Nosferatu, which the actor first saw at the age of five.

"This is what happens when you're being raised by a literature professor," Cage says. "He's screening Nosferatu and Cabinet of Dr. Caligari on alternating days, and it's going into my psyche, and I'm going to bed, and I'm having nightmares."

Coincidentally, Hoult will appear in filmmaker Robert Eggers' upcoming remake of Nosferatu. The actor is a fan of 2000's Cage-produced Shadow of the Vampire, a fantastical and "brilliant," Hoult describes, retelling of the film's production.

"I love movies about movies being made, particularly when they're comedic like that," says Hoult, "and I thought that was a great film."

"I saw one image of [Nosferatu] when I was a kid. That scared the s--- out of me," recalls McKay, going on to recommend a film of much more recent vintage. "Let the Right One In is one of my favorite vampire movies of all time."

Finally, Schwartz picks a film that goes for laughs rather than the jugular, horror-wise, choosing Mel Brooks' Leslie Nielsen-starring 1995 spoof movie Dracula: Dead and Loving It.

"I'll watch a Mel Brooks movie a thousand times," says the Parks and Recreation alum.

