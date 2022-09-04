Reissued Spider-Man: No Way Home comes swinging back with a vengeance to reclaim Labor Day weekend
You can't keep a good Peter Parker down — from any multiverse.
Sony's reissued Spider-Man No Way Home proved it's still got legs, all eight of 'em, by topping the Labor Day weekend box office, some nine months after its original release.
Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff, as it's been billed, includes new, never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes as part of the celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character and 20 years of Spider-Man films.
Spidey earned a projected $7.6 million over the holiday weekend, for a cumulative total of $812 million. The film, already the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide with lifetime earnings of $1.9 billion, added $2.6 million to its already impressive haul.
Ticket sales were, no doubt, helped by National Cinema Day on Saturday with $3 tickets nationwide like it's 1982 in these streets. But the '80s were going strong all weekend, with Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster that has since become Tom Cruise's highest grossing film, taking in a projected $7 million through Monday — in its 15th week, no less — bringing its total to just over $700 million.
Internationally, Maverick came in third, behind Bullet Train ($9.8 million) and Minions: The Rise of Gru ($8.9 million), with $5.8 million, for a whopping $1.4 billion in global grosses. Notably, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the highest-grossing movie of 2021, and Top Gun: Maverick, the highest-grossing movie of 2022, are the first and second films, respectively, to surpass $1 billion since the start of COVID.
Domestically, DC League of Super Pets ($6.8 million), Bullet Train ($6.8 million), and The Invitation ($5.8 million) rounded out the top 5 at the box office. Meanwhile, Spider-Man wasn't the only reissued movie making waves. Universal re-released its 1976 ode to summer terror Jaws, which chomped up a projected $2.7 million over the holiday weekend.
