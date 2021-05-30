Regina King stunned at rumors she’s directing new Superman movie

Regina King is being considered to direct the new Superman film, according to rumors, but nobody bothered to tell her.

King was surprised to hear the news on Saturday when MSNBC's Tiffany Cross questioned whether or not she had made the shortlist to direct the recently announced reboot written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The J.J. Abrams-produced project was announced in February.

"That is news to me," King said coyly. "You have broke the news to me. A news break, live on MSNBC. Yeah, no, I had not heard that until just now. Oh, wow."

The Academy Award-winning actress did not address whether or not she's interested in if she was to be approached. Other directors that have also been rumored to be in the running include Barry Jenkins, Shaka King, and Ryan Coogler, among others.

Regina King Credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Coming off her success on One Night in Miami, King's next project was announced in May: a big-screen adaptation of the Image comic Bitter Root. She told Cross she's "so excited" to work on the project which is currently in the development stages.

Bitter Root is set in 1920s Harlem and follows the lives of the Sangerye family who battle monsters born of hate.

"We're in the process of writing the first draft and I don't think I can say anymore," Regina shared with a smile. "But I am excited about where it is going at the entry point that we've decided to enter the story. I'm really excited about that."

Watch the full interview at MSNBC.com.