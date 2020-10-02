Regina King's feature directorial debut is poised to heat up the holiday season.

The Oscar-winning actress' first film as a director, the critically lauded Amazon Original awards hopeful One Night in Miami, will debut in select theaters on Christmas Day, followed by an exclusive Amazon Prime Video streaming premiere on Jan. 15.

"To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released," King said of the release in a statement. "Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe."

One Night in Miami launched to universally positive notices out of the fall festival circuit, with critics hailing King's direction as well as the performances of the ensemble cast — particularly Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom, Jr.

The film — which follows Black icons like Muhammad Ali/Cassius Clay (Goree), Malcolm X (Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Odom, Jr.), and Jim Brown (Hodge) across a single evening as they take stock of their roles in the fight for racial equality in the 1960s — is expected to be a significant player in the Oscar race.

Read EW's full review of One Night in Miami out of TIFF here.