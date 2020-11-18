Regina King brings four Black icons to life in One Night in Miami trailer

The teaser trailer for Regina King’s One Night in Miami has finally been released, and it’s a knockout.

For her feature directorial debut, King tells the story of how on February 25, 1964, after Cassius Clay (soon to become Muhammad Ali) defeated Sonny Liston for the heavyweight title, he celebrated his victory with none other than Civil Rights activist Malcolm X, football phenom Jim Brown, and soul singer Sam Cooke.

As teased in the trailer, the four legends Clay (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Brown (Aldis Hodge), and Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) use their time together to share in their struggles as public figures, and find answers on how to uplift Black people with the platform they now have. The film is based on a Kemp Powers play of the same name, with Powers also having written the screenplay.

Explaining to EW why she was attracted to the project, director King said it “truly captures the conversation and the reflections of the Black man's experience more than anything that I've ever seen.”

One Night in Miami comes to select theaters on Christmas Day and to Amazon Prime Video on January 15.