Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, more saddle up for Idris Elba Netflix Western

Netflix continues to assemble its all-Black cast for the upcoming Western The Harder They Fall, which just got some hefty star power.

The characters associated with the newcomers aren't currently known, but The Harder They Fall will follow an outlaw by the name of Nat Love (Majors), who discovers the man (Elba) who killed his parents decades prior will be released from prison. So, he gets his old gang back together for a vengeance mission.

The casting news comes as King premieres her directing debut, One Night in Miami, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Jeymes Samuel, otherwise known as singer-songwriter The Bullitts, makes his directorial feature debut on the film. Having worked with Jay-Z on the soundtrack for The Great Gatsby, Samuel will reunite with the rapper to produce and develop new music for the film.

Samuel wrote the screenplay with Boaz Yakin and also produces with James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender.

