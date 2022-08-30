"I hate disappointing. We're not in production," Hall said, though she's looking forward to eventually reuniting with Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

Girls Trip 2 has hit a travel delay, according to star Regina Hall.

"I hate disappointing. We're not in production. We're not ready yet," the actress said Tuesday on Good Morning America, five months after she previously revealed that the film was moving forward during a March appearance on The View.

Hall added that she has yet to see a screenplay for the project, which, as originally announced, is set to continue the vacationing antics of gal pals Ryan (Hall), Sasha (Queen Latifah), Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith), and Dina (Tiffany Haddish).

"I just can't wait to see the script. It is going to happen, it's what I've been told, I did hear that they're writing," Hall continued. "Everything gets slowed down with schedules. It was going to move, and then Omicron happened."

The 2022 Oscars host stressed that she's looking forward to reuniting with director Malcolm D. Lee as well as the cast of the first film, after they helped boost the 2017 comedy to $140 million in global ticket sales — a notable gross for an R-rated comedy in contemporary Hollywood.

"It's going to be really, really nice. I've seen the girls, but to work again," Hall finished, "it'll be great to have everyone back together all at once."

Girls Trip 2 was first announced back in 2018, with Lee telling EW that he'd "like to" do a sequel. "The audience really took to it, I think they'd want to see what the Flossy Posse is up to next and I'm hoping that we can make that happen and bring that to the masses," he said.

Since Girls Trip, Hall has appeared in several notable roles, including on the Showtime comedy series Black Monday, Tate Taylor's ensemble comedy Breaking News in Yuba County, and the critically lauded 2018 film Support the Girls, which earned Hall some of the best reviews of her career. Latifah went on to front her popular CBS series The Equalizer, while Pinkett Smith launched her Facebook talk series Red Table Talk. The first film also marked Haddish's breakout role in a mainstream production.

Hall can next be seen opposite Sterling K. Brown in the mockumentary comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., which opens Friday.

