Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page gets his own James Bond-esque movie after clearing up 007 rumors

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page may not be playing the next James Bond, but he's getting his own 007-esque movie.

Page will star in and executive-produce a reimagining of The Saint for Paramount Pictures, EW has learned. Plot details have yet to emerge, but the original books and short stories by author Leslie Charteris follow Templar… Simon Templar, an international Robin Hood-esque figure who steals from the rich, gives to the poor, and keeps a percentage for himself. That makes him an enemy of the wealthy, including corrupt politicians and warmongers.

Roger Moore, who played Bond in films like Moonraker and The Spy Who Loved Me, also portrayed Simon Templar in a British TV series adaptation of The Saint that aired in the 1960s. Val Kilmer then famously starred in the 1997 film version.

Regé-Jean Page, and Roger Moore in 'The Saint'

Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Brad Krevoy will produce this new take on The Saint. (The late Robert Evans also has a producing credit.) Kwame Kwei-Armah is writing the script.

After the news came out, Page shared a GIF of Moore in the British series on Twitter.

U.K. betting firm Ladbrokes had pegged Page as a contender to succeed Daniel Craig as Agent 007 following No Time to Die. Page had fueled speculation after tweeting a reference to a famous Bond line in December: "Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred."

However, Page clarified things while appearing on The Tonight Show in January.

"I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that's one of the more pleasant ones," he said. "So I can please as far as that goes."

He added, "I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like if you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the B-word… It's like a merit badge, like the B-word merit badge; I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge."

