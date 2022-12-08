Reese Witherspoon to reprise Election role in sequel Tracy Flick Can't Win

The ballots are in: Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in Election sequel Tracy Flick Can't Win.

Alexander Payne, who co-wrote and directed the original 1999 comedy based on Tom Perrotta's novel of the same name, will also return as director and co-writer with Jim Taylor on the feature set to follow a grown-up Tracy, now in her 40s and an assistant principal at a public high school in suburban New Jersey. The sequel will debut on Paramount+.

Election centered on Witherspoon's Type A high school student as she launched a campaign to become school president. When government teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) takes notice of Flick's use of unethical tactics to get what she wants, he sets out to sabotage the campaign and convinces popular but dim-witted jock Paul (Chris Klein) to run against her. A feud ensues when Flick learns of the involvement.

ELECTION Reese Witherspoon as Tracy Flick in 'Election' | Credit: Everett Collection

Perrotta published follow-up novel Tracy Flick Can't Win in the summer, which follows Flick as she struggles to climb the corporate ladder. When her boss announces plans to retire, she guns for his position. Additional casting details are not yet available, but Witherspoon, as well as partner Lauren Neustadter, will also produce under their Hello Sunshine banner. Additional producers include Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa. Perrotta will executive produce.

Along with Election and the forthcoming Tracy Flick Can't Win, Perrotta's Little Children has also been adapted into a film, as have The Leftovers and Mrs. Fletcher as HBO shows. Witherspoon currently stars on The Morning Show on Apple TV+ and is set to appear in Your Place or Mine, Tiny Trailblazers, and Legally Blonde 3.

