Reese Witherspoon low-key settles the Legally Blonde alternate ending controversy with throwback photos

It's been 20 years since Elle Woods first scream-cried in that restaurant and kicked off an unforgettable journey about love, self worth, and ammonium thioglycolate. To celebrate Legally Blonde's anniversary, star Reese Witherspoon shared some rarely seen photos from the shoot, and a couple of them are not from the film as we know it.

Witherspoon's post comes days after a bit of a debate occurred in the Legally Blonde family. Jessica Cauffiel, who played Margot in the film, told The New York Times about an ending that suggested Elle (Witherspoon) and Vivian (Selma Blair) might've been more than friends.

"The first ending was Elle and Vivian in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands," Cauffiel said. "The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically."

One of the film's writers, Karen McCullah quickly took to Twitter to say that wasn't true, later telling EW, "It made me sad to see people mourning something that never existed, and being sad that it was taken from them. So I just wanted to clear that up. Don't be sad!"

However, there was an alternate ending to the film. It just didn't have anything to do with Hawaii.

Back in 2018, co-writers McCullah and Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith told EW the story of the film's original end.

"Originally it ended at the courthouse right after the trial," McCullah said. "Everyone was congratulating Elle, and Emmett [Luke Wilson] came up and gave her a big kiss. Then there was a tag where it was a year in the future and she and Vivian, who was now blond, had started the Blonde Legal Defense Fund and they were in the quad handing out pamphlets."

That ending was changed after a test audience cared more about Elle's success than her kissing Emmett. And now, Witherspoon is sharing photos from that ending, including a shot of Emmett and Elle's big kiss at the steps of the courthouse and a blond Vivian handing out pamphlets with Elle for what we assume is the Blonde Legal Defense Fund.

