Jennifer Lopez tells Reese Witherspoon to film Legally Blonde 3, already!

Jennifer Lopez wants Reese Witherspoon to get right with her long-gestating Legally Blonde sequel.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the Hustlers actress asked the OG Elle Woods — who previously fronted two Legally Blonde films as the iconic law-student-turned-Washington-lawyer — about the status of production on the previously announced third entry in the popular series, after revealing she watched the first film with her family while locked down in quarantine.

"They loved it. Loved! You're so amazing in that, you're so great," Lopez told Witherspoon. "My daughter was like, 'I want to know what happens to her,' and I said, 'There's a [Legally Blonde] 2 and a 3, I believe!'"

Witherspoon quickly corrected her, however: "Well, no, there's a 2, but I'm thinking we might be working on a 3," she said, to which Lopez responded: "You should, you should! That character is so amazing and empowering and inspiring. Yeah, it's great for girls!"

After starring in the 2001 original, Witherspoon went on to lead its 2003 sequel and produce a 2009 spinoff titled Legally Blondes before Legally Blonde 3 was officially confirmed by distributor MGM in summer 2018. The film initially secured a Valentine's Day 2020 release date, though the project is reportedly now on an indefinite hold.

Writers Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, who penned the first film, reportedly wrote the script for the third installment, which Witherspoon is set to star in and produce.

In a 2019 interview, Witherspoon told The Hollywood Reporter the film will be "so much fun. So full of fashion. So full of awesome feminist ideas. It will be global. It will have animals. It will have returning cast members. We just need to film it first. But that's my hope and dream for Legally Blonde 3. It will be the return of Jennifer Coolidge, which is the greatest."

