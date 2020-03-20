Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington auditioned for Clueless, destiny said 'as if!'

Clueless type Movie

To whatever casting director from the early '90s needs to hear this: That was way harsh.

Though they've both blossomed into A-list actresses — currently co-starring in the new Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere — Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington were once struggling up-and-comers who nearly found themselves rolling with the homies and speeding down the freeway in a white convertible jeep.

"One thing that is public and it came out last year, I auditioned so hard for Clueless and I didn’t get it,” Witherspoon told BuzzFeed in a recent interview, to which Washington excitedly responded: "I did, too!"

Neither actress was ultimately cast in Amy Heckerling's 1995 teen comedy classic, which starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher, a wealthy teenager navigating personal and academic conquests in Los Angeles, and Stacey Dash as Dionne, her best friend.

“That would’ve been different," Washington speculated after imagining the pair in the lead roles. "We should do, like, a remake!” Witherspoon agreed, adding: “We could recreate a scene. That would be so fun!"

Before the coronavirus outbreak forced theater chains around the country to temporarily close their doors, a 25th anniversary screening of the movie was planned for a May 3 lewaunch, though it is unclear if the event will move forward as the pandemic intensifies.

Elsewhere, a television series reboot of the film centering around a reimagined version of Dionne is currently in development at CBS Television Studios. An early synopsis describes the project as "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté, and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school Queen Bee (Cher) disappears and her life-long No. 2 (Dionne) steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans."

