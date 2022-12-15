See photos of the leads and stars Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, Zoë Chao, and Steve Zahn.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher swap lives in first look at Your Place or Mine

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher play best friends who swap lives in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine.

The film, written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (27 Dresses, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), follows Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), two best friends who are polar opposites. Debbie is an accountant who loves her routine with her son in Los Angeles, while Peter is a marketing executive and aspiring writer who thrives on change and the hustle and bustle of New York City. When the two decide to swap homes and lives for a week, "they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need," per the synopsis.

The star-studded cast also includes Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn. Witherspoon also produced the rom-com with Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter, along with McKenna, Jason Bateman, and Michael Costigan.

Witherspoon calls the film a "love letter to single moms everywhere" in a statement. "Even if your life didn't perfectly work out the way you envisioned, there's hope and there's joy, and love can still be found," she said. McKenna added that the Feb. 10 release date makes the title "perfect for Valentine's Day, not just because it's a love story, but really because there are a lot of different kinds of love in the movie. There's parental love, friend love, and even love for a city that you live in."

