Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry are leaping off the page, onto the screen, and into a giant cake.

Fans of the best-selling Red, White & Royal Blue, the gay romantic comedy novel penned by author Casey McQuiston, will recognize that cake-splattered moment in the first look at its highly-anticipated film adaptation.

Glamour debuted a series of images that show off Taylor Zakhar Perez in the role of Alex, the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Nicholas Galitzine in the role of Prince Henry of Great Britain.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez star as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez star as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' | Credit: Prime Video

The touching story begins with the pair in a feud that quickly becomes a PR nightmare for both the White House and the British royals. As they're forced to stage a truce for the media, real feelings emerge and they soon fall for each other, sparking a hot-and-heavy relationship behind closed doors.

"Nick and I hit it off right away," Zakhar Perez told Glamour. "We had our chemistry read on Zoom, and then we went straight into rehearsals on day one. We didn't even have a lunch or a, 'Hi, nice to meet you.' We just had to trust each other."

"Taylor and I have this level of insincerity with each other," Galitzine said. "We have this public [banter] with each other, but privately we're really, really close mates. That's kind of Alex and Henry in a lot of ways, negging each other and pushing each other's buttons. Taylor and I spoke the same language, had the same humor. You need to have a partner in crime to embody these roles, and I think it's so palpable when costars don't have the chemistry [that we do.]"

Directed by Matthew López and adapted by López and Ted Malawer, Red, White & Royal Blue also stars Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, and Juan Castano.

