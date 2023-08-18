It's time to eat up this notable moment from the book that didn't make the film's final cut.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Because the Cornetto scene has arrived.

On Friday, Prime Video dropped a deleted scene from Amazon's romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue on the film's official social media pages. It's a sequence that fans of the novel have lovingly referred to as "the Cornetto scene."

"We present to you: The Cornetto Scene. Happy one week since #RWRBMovie came home," the studio wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The scene takes place on the first night that Alex Claremont Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) sleeps over at Kensington Palace when he and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) are pretending to be best of friends following the cake incident. Alex is talking to BFF Nora (Rachel Hilson) and regaling her with how "insufferable" Henry is when the prince himself pops into the kitchen to steal some of the Cornetto ice cream cones in Alex's fridge. (His kitchen is out, you see.)

When Henry presses Alex on trying harder to feign their friendship, Alex takes a photo of their hands with the Cornetto box and posts it to Instagram, instantly drawing thousands of likes.

In the Casey McQuiston novel, the scene is the first time that Alex and Henry see each other in a more unguarded, intimate scenario. Henry is wearing pajamas in Alex's presence, while Alex has on his glasses. It's not quite as cozy in the deleted scene from the film, but fans were still sad that it didn't make the final cut — especially because the trailer included footage from it.

Red, White & Royal Blue Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' | Credit: Prime Video

Director Matthew Lopez explained why they decided to cut the scene. "The Cornetto scene was in the movie for a while, but in the test screenings, the interview scene was playing so well," he told The Messenger. "The energy of the scene where Henry pulls up in the car, and they tussle over who's going to shake whose hand in the picture — the Cornetto scene actually slowed down the rhythm and the trajectory, so I took it out. I love the scene, but without it, that section worked so much in the energy, and the rhythm worked better. So, the Cornetto scene exists, but not in the finished film."

But now, fans can watch the scene over and over online. Prime Video also reminds fans it is not as polished as the final product. "This is a deleted scene from Red, White & Royal Blue," the studio wrote. "As it did not make it into the final cut, it is not finished, mixed, or fully color corrected. Enjoy this peek behind the curtain!"

Fans can delight in this extra sweet treat because such changes are a normal part of adaptation (and we don't always get to see the stuff that gets axed). "Book time and movie time are very different things," Lopez previously told EW. "Casey had 500 pages or thereabouts, and I had two hours. The audiobook is 12 hours and 15 minutes, and my movie is two hours. Logically speaking, there's 10 hours and 15 minutes that's cut. My hope is that people love the book and the movie in similar and in different ways."

Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming now on Prime Video.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.