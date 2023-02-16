"I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss and how she felt pigeonholed to play bigger characters at the start of her career.

The actress revealed that her contract to portray "Fat Amy" in the 2012 film Pitch Perfect prohibited her from changing her weight. "I did wait until Pitch Perfect seemed like it was over," Wilson said of her health regimen while appearing as a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight because it was in the contracts for that movie."

She continued, "You can't lose, I think, it's not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight. It's in your contract."

Wilson added, "But I had been thinking for a while, like, 'Oh, I want to get healthier.' And I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles. I love doing the roles. I love those characters. I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."

Representatives for Universal Pictures, the studio behind the film franchise, did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Wilson, who reprised her role in Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3, said she enjoyed playing the role and working with her costars, including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, and Adam DeVine.

Wilson's weight-loss journey began when she was approaching 40 and wanted to become a mother. "I went to see a fertility doctor and he was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier,'" Wilson recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh my God, what's he talking about?' Because my life is like a Lizzo song, where I'm like bad b---- o'clock. But then I have this stranger saying, 'Look at you, you're not healthy.' It really hit me hard because I was living this fantastic bigger life and didn't have any serious diseases or anything."

The Senior Year star welcomed her first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate last November.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her. She's a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote alongside an Instagram photo of Royce. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who you are). This has been years in the making."

