Rebel Wilson remembers screen mom Olivia Newton-John as 'the most gorgeous lady inside and out'

Rebel Wilson is forever proud to be Olivia Newton-John's screen daughter.

A day after Newton-John's death at 73, Wilson paid tribute to her former costar, who she worked with on the 2011 comedy A Few Best Men, and thanked her for the inspiration she needed to become an actress.

"You were the most gorgeous lady inside and out, you are a true Aussie icon and to play your daughter on screen in A FEW BEST MEN was beyond an honour," Wilson wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of them with castmate Laura Brent. Released in Australia in 2012, A Few Best Men centered on a groom who gathers his friends for a lavish wedding; Newton-John played the bride's party-loving mother, and Wilson played the bride's awkward but lovable sister.

Wilson went on to acknowledge that watching Newton-John in Grease had a huge impact on her. "Seeing you star in the huge Hollywood blockbuster GREASE with your natural accent was so instrumental to me as a little girl," she wrote, "helping me to believe that it was possible for an Aussie girl to star in huge international musicals."

Wilson concluded her tribute by sharing how much she learned from her friend and costar. "You were the reason I auditioned for my high school production of GREASE at 15 - I was only in the chorus, but it was a start!" she wrote. "You tried to teach me about health years before I took it seriously. You were so kind to me and it was such a blessing to know you Olivia. I'll never forget us singing at the piano in our lunch break on set together - what a complete legend you are! I am so sad you are gone 💗 Love and Light always to you ONJ, Rebel xoxo."