The Pitch Perfect star revealed that she, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, and Ellie Kemper had a night on the town that could rival Lillian's own bachelorette party.

Kristen Wiig took the Bridesmaids cast to a strip club and Rebel Wilson got a tank top to prove it

The Australian actress revealed during a game of "Behind the Scenes" on The Drew Barrymore Show that Wiig invited the cast of Bridesmaids to a strip club for a night on the town before they began filming the 2011 comedy — and Wilson got a tank top to prove it.

"Right before we shot, Kristen Wiig takes us out to a strip club, so it's me, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, and we go to this strip club called Hollywood Men," she told host Drew Barrymore. "It was crazy."

Wiig even bought Wilson a gift during their festivities.

"She buys me the tank top, the Hollywood Men tank top, and makes me wear it throughout the night," said Wilson, who made her Hollywood debut in the film as Wiig's awkward roommate Brynn. "It was really too tight for me, and so I'm there, like, with the Hollywood man, and we're all getting lap dances and everything. It was wild. Wild and crazy."

Wilson can be seen sporting that very same tank top in a series of throwback images she posted on Instagram in 2019. Other shots feature Melissa McCarthy holding up a champagne glass, Rose Byrne smiling in the background, and Ellie Kemper looking hilariously mortified while a man dances on a nearby stage.

"Okay, this post is a bit racy — was just going through some old photos and found these from the night Kristen Wiig took the girls from Bridesmaids to a strip club for cast bonding!" Wilson captioned the post. "All these ladies are so talented and were so welcoming to me on my first film job in America! Lots of love to them all."

Watch Wilson discuss the Bridesmaids gang's shenanigans — and the Pitch Perfect scene she filmed while sick with bronchitis — in the clip above.

