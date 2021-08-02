Rebel Wilson transforms into '90s Britney Spears for Netflix movie

Rebel Wilson is getting a little crazy.

The actress posted a picture and video on her Instagram and TikTok, respectively, in which she is dressed up as Britney Spears from her 1999 music video for "(You Drive Me) Crazy."

Rebel Wilson; Britney Spears Rebel Wilson, left, recreates Britney Spears' "Crazy" video for Netflix movie, "Senior Year." | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Britney Spears/YouTube

The snap Wilson shared is from her upcoming Netflix movie Senior Year, in which she stars as a cheerleader who attempts to reclaim her high school life — and prom crown — after being in a coma for 20 years. The flick is set for a 2022 release date.

Wilson also used the opportunity to profess her love for the super star singer, captioning her TikTok video, "Can you tell that I'm the biggest Britney fan! And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad."

Directed by Alex Hardcastle, Senior Year also stars Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell.

