Inspired by Seven Samurai and Star Wars, the director's new cinematic epic is split into two movies — and the trailer has footage from both.

Zack Snyder's next cinematic epic is here — and this time, it's not based on an iconic franchise.

The idea behind Rebel Moon, the director's new two-part space opera coming soon to Netflix, was at one time a pitch for a Star Wars film. But in the wake of their complicated experience with DC superhero movies, Snyder and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder decided to build it out as an original concept. The first trailer for the sci-fi saga was released on Wednesday, and it includes footage from not one but two films: Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire, which hits Netflix this Dec. 22, and Rebel Moon: Part Two — The Scargiver, due just four months later, on April 19.

The films take place on a planet called Veldt, which was once ruled by a benevolent king and queen, and protected by an army of robot knights. Rebel Moon picks up centuries later, with that same planet under attack by the galactic empire of Mother World.

One of those robot knights, voiced by Anthony Hopkins, narrates the trailer, and it doesn't go out of its way to explain the details of this sci-fi world. Instead, this preview hits you with a barrage of the action-packed visuals in store — including fiery laser swords that definitely aren't lightsabers, gigantic spaceships firing massive cannons, and a magnificent winged beast that evokes the hippogriffs of Harry Potter.

Kora (Sofia Boutella) was once a member of the conquering empire, and we see her in flashback wearing a fascist-looking uniform and losing a man she loves on the battlefield. In the present, she has a different haircut and seems to be fighting against the empire she once served. In order to do so, she must recruit an all-star team of heroes and warriors from across the stars. Think Seven Samurai (or Justice League, for that matter) by way of George Lucas.

Rebel Moon. (L-R) Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Sofia Boutella as Kora, Staz Nair as Tarak and Djimon Hounsou as Titus in Rebel Moon (L to R) Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Sofia Boutella as Kora, Staz Nair as Tarak and Djimon Hounsou as Titus in 'Rebel Moon' | Credit: Netflix

"Who among you are ready to die for what we believe?" Hopkins says in his last line in the trailer, and that ethos seems to define this elite group of rebels.

