Dream you went to Manderley again in first Rebecca trailer

Last night, I dreamt I went to Manderley again...

On Oct. 21, lovers of Rebecca will get to return to Manderley once more with director Ben Wheatley's take on the classic Daphne Du Maurier novel. Netflix dropped the first trailer for its highly anticipated update on Tuesday.

First published in 1938 and adapted by Alfred Hitchcock into a 1941 Best Picture winning film, Rebecca follows the second Mrs. de Winter (Lily James), the new wife of the handsome and mysterious Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer). Shy and awkward, the second Mrs. de Winter first meets Maxim in the sunnier climes of Monte Carlo. But when they return to his atmospheric family estate, things go awry as she is haunted by the memory of Maxim's first wife, Rebecca, whose presence is slavishly kept alive by the sinister and intimidating housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

The new adaptation features a script by Jane Goldman (Stardust, X-Men: First Class) and is directed by Ben Wheatley, best known for his more genre-defying, action-heavy films like High-Rise and Free Fire.

"Being a massive film fan, it kind of called back to classic Hollywood stuff as much as anything," Wheatley tells EW of his desire to direct Rebecca. "I wanted to do something romantic and I wanted to stretch that muscle, because it's all well and good making lots of movies with horror and action in them, but that's not the whole spectrum of experiences. When I read the script, I realized that a lot of the things I thought I knew about Rebecca were wrong. I fell for all the twists and I thought I knew better than the script and I didn't."

Though this is an adaptation of Du Maurier's novel and not the 1940 film, the legacy of Hitchcock's take, which stars Joan Fontaine and Laurence Olivier in the roles now inhabited by Lily James and Armie Hammer, looms large. Not only did the film win the Oscar for Best Picture, but it earned Hitchcock his first nomination for Best Director.

Still, just as it is in the dreams of the second Mrs. de Winter, there's something inescapable about Manderley. Watch the trailer above to go back again and again.