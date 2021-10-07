An oral history of Real Steel, the robot-boxing movie with a heart of gold

LILLY: I can't remember why, but I was gone, and then I was called back. In the meantime, I had gotten pregnant. I was three months pregnant when I came back to do that scene, and there were no other cast members. There was a spattering of, I think, 200 extras around me. I'm in this enormous auditorium, and it's like echoing-ly empty. I had no Hugh to watch, no Dakota to watch. I had nothing to react to except Shawn on the God Mic going, "And now, he's leaping across the stage and it's amazing!" When I get excited, I'm like jumping onto the guy beside me, and I'm doing all this stuff, but it's just me. There's nothing else going on, and I felt a little bit like a lunatic. That was just for my reaction shot because we did do the shot where I run up and jump into Hugh's arms, and when I left and I put my arms in the air, I could feel my newly-tight pregnant belly just kind of rip. I was like, "Oh, you can't do that when you're pregnant." But then, watching the movie became a double treat because I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know how it would all work. Even in the bar scene [earlier in the film], when I'm watching the fight on the TV and I'm getting excited, there was nothing to watch again. So, for me, watching the film and seeing it all cut together, I got so swept up in it. It was like I wasn't a part of that movie, I was a part of another movie, and I just got to watch it and be completely mesmerized by Hugh and Dakota. That final scene, to this day, will choke me up every time I watch it.