Annabelle type Movie

The last thing 2020 needs is a demonic doll on the loose, but fortunately there's no need to worry about that. (Even if there were, how high on the list of things to worry about would that be?)

Those rumors, however, were just that. In reality, the museum was forced to close in 2017 due to zoning violations, and the materials are being held by the Warrens' son-in-law, Tony Spera. So, in summation, 2020 can remain firmly in the disaster movie genre, with no intrusion of supernatural horror elements as of yet.

Annabelle was made famous by the 2014 Conjuring prequel of the same name, along with its own prequel, Annabelle: Creation, and the sequel Annabelle Comes Home. The real-life doll belonged to a student nurse when it allegedly began displaying malicious behavior, at which point the Warrens were contacted to investigate. It has resided in a glass case in the museum ever since.

In case you were curious what Annabelle would be up to if she did escape, Warner Bros. released a video showing the doll's quarantine activities earlier this month.

