Focus Features and Magnolia will re-release both films to honor the late Supreme Court Justice.

RBG , On the Basis of Sex returning to theaters after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

RBG type Movie genre Documentary

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy is set to be honored on big screens across the country she served for decades.

Following the Supreme Court Justice's death on Friday, Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures have announced they have partnered to theatrically re-release two films centered around her: Mimi Leder's Felicity Jones-starring biopic On the Basis of Sex, and Julie Cohen and Betsy West's comprehensive, Oscar-nominated documentary RBG.

Both distributors' net proceeds from ticket sales at roughly 1,000 participating theaters will be pledged toward the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation in support of their Women's Rights Project, which Ginsburg co-founded in 1972.

On the Basis of Sex follows a dramatized version of Ginsburg’s early life in law school through to her groundbreaking case titled Moritz v. IRS — the first-ever case to find that gender discrimination violates the Constitution. RBG similarly highlights Ginsburg's personal rise to joining the nation's highest court in 1993, on which she served until her death Friday at the age of 87.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice — a responsibility she did not wear lightly," Jones said of Ginsburg in a statement. "She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply."

In a joint release, West and Cohen added: "From her Supreme Court chambers to her exercise room, what a privilege and a joy it was for us to train our cameras on RBG, and capture the story of this feisty, determined, brilliant woman who used her talents to make our world a better place."

Both On the Basis of Sex and RBG are widely available on various digital and on-demand platforms. The projects are slated to re-enter theaters this Friday, with Participant, a partner on both films, encouraging viewers to use the #ThankYouRuth hashtag to further honor Ginsburg over the weekend.

