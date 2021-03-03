Why Raya and the Last Dragon will not play at Cinemark theaters

On Wednesday, Cinemark Theaters announced that animated action-adventure flick, starring Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran , Raya and the Last Dragon will not be playing at their movie theaters this weekend. Disney is set to release the film in 2,000+ theaters and as a $30 purchase on Disney+ on Friday, March 5. According to reports, Disney's exhibitor terms were tough, leading theater chains like Cinemark to opt out of playing the movie.

"In the current operating environment, we are making near-term booking decisions on a discrete, film-by-film basis, focusing on the long-term benefit of exhibitors, studios and moviegoers," a Cinemark representative told EW in a statement in response to reports that they aren't playing the movie. "While we are having conversations with The Walt Disney Company, we have not yet reached agreeable licensing terms for Raya and the Last Dragon. As we continue to work with our studio partners, we remain optimistic that we will reach mutually beneficial terms that will provide moviegoers the opportunity to see the exciting film lineup in our theaters."