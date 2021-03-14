Raya and the Last Dragon holds on to top box office slot

Raya and the Last Dragon retained its perch on top of the domestic box office in its second week of release, earning $5.5 million over the weekend from 2,163 screens. That's a 35 percent drop for the Disney animated film compared to its opening weekend haul of $8.5 million.



Raya's domestic earnings now total $15.8 million, plus $36 million internationally. In addition, the film is available to rent on the Disney Plus streaming service for $29.99.



Tom and Jerry, Warner Bro.'s hybrid of live action and animation, claimed the second spot on the box office list with $4 million from 2,454 locations nationally. Its total domestic haul is $28, and it's raked in $38.8 million internationally. The film, which stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Colin Jost, and Michael Pena, is also streaming on HBO Max for all subscribers.



Rounding out the top five are Lionsgate's sci-fi thriller Chaos Walking with $2.25 million at 1,995 theaters, Focus Feature's basketball drama Boogie with $730,000 from 1,272 screens, and Universal animated adventure The Croods: A New Age with $520,000 at 1,440 locations.

About 50% of U.S. theaters were open this past weekend, an uptick from February when around 35% of cinemas were open.



"The business is slowly on the mend," said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with Comscore, which provided the theater numbers. "With the reopening of major cities like New York and Los Angeles, we are thankfully on the threshold of a reemergence of the big screen experience."