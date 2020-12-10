Raya and the Last Dragon to debut on Disney+ for premium price and in theaters

Raya and the Last Dragon type Movie genre Animated

Disney is trying out yet another release strategy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The studio announced Thursday that its next animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon, will be released on Disney+ as a "premier access" title as well as in theaters on March 5, 2021. The film will be the second Disney title to receive the premier-access treatment, following this year's Mulan remake, which was made available to Disney+ subscribers for an extra $30 price tag in September.

This new approach mirrors that of Warner Bros., which recently announced all of its 2021 films would release in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max simultaneously.

Set in the fictional Asian kingdom of Kumandra, Raya and the Last Dragon follows the title character (voiced by Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran) as she sets out to find the last remaining dragon in the world to help save her home. The film is the first Disney Animation movie inspired by Southeast Asia and the first to star a Southeast Asian actress in the lead.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek had previously hinted that more titles would follow Mulan's path to a premier-access release. The studio has yet to disclose any official data on Mulan's financial performance on Disney+.