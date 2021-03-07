Raya and the Last Dragon makes $8.6 million domestic box office debut

Raya and the Last Dragon type Movie genre Animated

Raya and the Last Dragon made its box office debut with an estimated $8.6 million domestically amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Raya was in the ballpark of what was expected, but of course coming on the heels of Tom & Jerry's stellar debut last weekend the film joined a Top 5 that now boasts 3 family animated films on the chart, but there is not much similar competition for a while so it should have long term playability," Comscore's Sr. Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian tells EW.

Second place on the chart was owned by Tom & Jerry ($6.6 million), followed by Chaos Walking ($3.8 million), Boogie ($1.2 million), and The Croods: A New Age ($780k).

The animated Disney title, which is also available to stream for a fee via Disney+, transports viewers to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where dragons once reigned supreme until sacrificing themselves for the sake of humanity. The film is set 500 years later as evil has returned and the lone warrior Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) goes on a quest to find their last chance at salvation, a legendary dragon named Sisu (voiced by Awkwafina).

As theaters across the U.S. slowly reopen, movie fans are showing they're anxious to return to the big screen safely. Currently, 45 percent of theaters are open, up from 42 percent a week ago.

"This was an important weekend for the industry and impressively strong overall in terms of box office, representing a key milestone on the road to the recovery of the movie theater industry," adds Dergarabedian. "Given that only 45 percent of theaters are open (and that percentage is growing steadily every week). There is cause for optimism moving forward as studios, emboldened by the expanding marketplace, plan their release strategies more confidently for 2021 and those movie releases will spark new box office growth and audience enthusiasm over the long haul."

