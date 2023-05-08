The actor died in May of last year at the age of 67.

Details about Ray Liotta's cause of death have been released.

The Goodfellas actor died in the Dominican Republic in May of last year from heart and respiratory system issues, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The death, categorized as natural and nonviolent, stemmed from respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema, and acute heart failure. He was 67.

Liotta's publicist Jennifer Allen previously confirmed that he died in his sleep in his hotel room in Santo Domingo, where he was filming the upcoming thriller Dangerous Waters.

Ray Liotta Ray Liotta | Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Liotta received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with daughter Karsen, 24, accepting on his behalf. "I'm so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad," she said at the February ceremony. "I couldn't be more proud of him. He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother, and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you."

The actor had memorable roles in 1986's Something Wild, 1989's Field of Dreams, and 1990's Goodfellas. His numerous movie and TV credits included 1997's Cop Land, 2002's Narc, 2012's Killing Them Softly, and 2016's Shades of Blue. Liotta's recent credits include this year's Cocaine Bear, the 2021 Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, and 2022 miniseries Black Bird, for which he received a posthumous Critics Choice Award nomination.