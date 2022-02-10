The original Justice League filmmaker tapped his Cyborg star for a role in sci-fi film Rebel Moon.

Ray Fisher reunites with Zack Snyder on Rebel Moon film after the Justice League debacle

Zack Snyder is assembling the cast for his next sci-fi movie for Netflix, Rebel Movie, and one of the actors is an old pal from Justice League.

Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the DC superhero film and the later-released Zack Snyder's Justice League, is reuniting with the filmmaker alongside Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, and Doona Bae.

Sofia Boutella was previously announced for a role in the film, and the cast is rounded out by Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, and Sky Yang.

"RELEASE THE HYPE ENGINE!!! WE'RE BACK LIKE WE NEVER LEFT LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!" Fisher tweeted this week.

The actor always spoke fondly of Snyder, who had to step away from directing Justice League in the wake of his daughter's death. Fisher, however, was vocal about the alleged mistreatment he received from Joss Whedon, who stepped in to complete the movie after Snyder's leave. Some of Fisher's costars came out in support of him, while Whedon denied the claims and Warner Bros. conducted an internal investigation.

Snyder later released Zack Snyder's Justice League, an extended version of the movie that more prominently featured Fisher's Cyborg.

Zack Snyder, Ray Fisher 'Justice League' director Zack Snyder reunites with Cyborg star Ray Fisher on his 'Rebel Moon' sci-fi film | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Cyborg is the heart of the movie," Snyder had said during a 2020 panel, as reported by Den of Geek. "Cyborg is the thing that I think, in the end, that holds the team together in a lot of ways, and I'm excited for fans to see how that is realized on camera."

Snyder, on Wednesday, released concept art of Rebel Moon to accompany the casting news. "More to come. Let's go!" he tweeted.

Rebel Moon is a Akira Kurosawa-inspired pitch Snyder once had for Star Wars years earlier that never came to fruition.

The logline reads as follows: "When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.