Justice League star Ray Fisher reacts to Joss Whedon's 'lies and buffoonery'

Ray Fisher is thankful to be seeing some justice.

After initially deciding not to address what he called "all of the lies and buffoonery" in Monday's New York magazine profile of his embattled Justice League director Joss Whedon, Fisher circled back on Tuesday with some thoughts.

The actor has previously accused Whedon of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behavior while stepping in for Zack Snyder as the director of 2017's Justice League. Screen time for Fisher's character, Cyborg, was substantially cut down, a decision Whedon now blames on the logic of the storyline and Fisher's performance. "We're talking about a malevolent force," Whedon said of Fisher in the NY Mag profile. "We're talking about a bad actor in both senses."

"Before I get started today, I want to thank you all for lifting and supporting EVERYONE that has been negatively affected by Joss Whedon," tweeted Fisher on Tuesday. "I was not the first to speak out about him, but I hope to be one of the last that has to."

He added in another tweet: "Joss Whedon had nearly two years to get his story straight. He's likely spent tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars on PR, crisis management, and coaching. And his response to the allegations is: 'They all misunderstood and/or are out to get me—also my mom is sexy'???"

Fisher's mention of Whedon saying he was "misunderstood" is likely a reference to the filmmaker denying Gal Gadot's claim that he threatened her career during Justice League filming. Instead, he told New York magazine that he blames the miscommunication on the fact that "English is not her first language"

Fisher also once again criticized President of DC Films Walter Hamada, this time for "trying to throw Joss Whedon under the bus" when, he wrote, "had Walter waited, he would've seen Joss had already bought a roundtrip ticket to run HIMSELF over."

The actor later joked that he's going to start "a team called 'The Malevolent Force,'" in reference to Whedon's comments about him. And in his final tweet, so far, Fisher pointed to a childhood anecdote in Whedon's NY Mag profile as proof that the director was lying when he told the outlet "I don't threaten people."

A representative for Whedon did not immediately respond to EW's comment request.