Fans of the drama will finally get the closure they asked for after the show was canceled.

Ray Donovan: The Movie first look: See the actor who plays the younger version of the fixer

Ray Donovan type TV Show network Showtime genre Crime

Drama

The closure is coming, Donofans.

Viewers who were disappointed that Showtime canceled Ray Donovan after seven seasons will finally learn what happens to the titular fixer in Ray Donovan the Movie planned for January.

Star Liev Schreiber and showrunner David Hollander followed through with their promise to complete the story, which includes flashbacks showing Ray as a young man played by newcomer Chris Gray. The film picks up where season 7 left off, with Mickey on the lam and Ray determined to find and stop him before causing "any more carnage," according to the official logline. "It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago."

Ray Donovan Movie Credit: Cara Howe/Showtime (2)

EW has obtained an exclusive first look of Gray, who is the second actor to play the young Ray after the first, Nate Mann, was unavailable for the movie. Hollander tells EW that Gray was discovered via an audition tape while still attending New York University.

"We invited him to dinner in Brooklyn and I sat him next to Liev," remembers Hollander. "He was living at his mother's place. He is diminutive while Liev is truly very imposing. As I was watching Chris during dinner I was like, 'Oh crap, he's not going to be able to do it.' But then we started filming. He's remarkably director-able. The soulfulness just jumps off of him."

Hollander promises the movie that was shot in New York, Boston, and Connecticut can stand on its own, whether you are a true Ray Donovan fan or not. The movie begins with Ray making a call to his therapist (played by Alan Alda) to let him know that something horrible has happened.

"The movie starts with an event and ends with an event. Ideally, we really wanted viewers to be able to come in fresh and experience it," says Hollander. "We were lobbied very hard to finish the storyline up. The fan base is incredible and their response was enormous."

"When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan," Gary Levine, Showtime's co-president of entertainment, said in a previous statement. "And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series."

Ray Donovan the Movie airs at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 14 on Showtime.

Related content: