What's the deal with the random guy on the island in Glass Onion?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

It turns out Daniel Craig isn't the only actor to appear in both Knives Out films.

Longtime friend and collaborator of writer-director Rian Johnson, Noah Segan, is also in both movies — playing two different characters.

Segan has appeared in nearly all of Johnson's projects, including Brick, Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and even one of Johnson's episodes of Breaking Bad. He also regularly guests on the podcast You Must Remember This, created by Johnson's wife, Karina Longworth (most notably, he voiced Howard Hughes in a season dedicated to the magnate).

In Knives Out, he played Trooper Wagner, one of the cops investigating the death of Christopher Plummer's Harlan Thrombey.

But in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he gets a more absurd and ridiculous role — that of Derol, a random interloper crashing on the private island owned by Miles Bron (Edward Norton), and completely oblivious to the mayhem happening around him.

"That's my friend Noah Segan, who's actually in the first movie as well," Johnson tells EW, when we ask about Derol. "We totally re-styled him. I think he's unrecognizable in this."

Adds Johnson: "The notion of having a Kato Kaelin-type guy who's hanging out on the island, and to get Noah out there and hanging out with us in Greece — I'll never pass up that opportunity."

Kato Kaelin was a minor witness in the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial. He was staying in the guest house on Simpson's estate the night of the two murders that occurred there on June 12, 1994. He grabbed headlines during his testimony for his long, surfer-esque hair and general laid-back vibe.

Similarly, Derol spends his time on the island vibing, smoking pot, and generally being chill, unaware of the murder occurring right under his nose.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now playing a limited one-week engagement in theaters. It hits Netflix Dec. 23.

