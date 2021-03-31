Randall Park adapting graphic novel Shortcomings as feature directorial debut

Fresh off his starring role in Marvel's WandaVision, actor Randall Park is eyeing to make a movie adaptation of Adrian Tomine's popular graphic novel Shortcomings as his feature directorial debut.

Tomine will write the screenplay for Park's page-to-screen translation, billed as a comedic drama about a trio of Bay Area city-dwellers as they navigate interpersonal relationships and travel the country searching for ideal connections.

"I am such a huge fan of Adrian's work, and I'm very excited to team with him and Roadside Attractions on this updated, modern take of Shortcomings," Park, whose Imminent Collision production banner is producing the film, said in a statement. "In these characters, I see versions of Asian Americans in my own life — the ones I love and the ones I just kind of tolerate."

Randall Park; Shortcomings by Adrian Tomine Image zoom Credit: Storm Santos; Drawn and Quarterly

Though he hasn't directed a film before, Park helmed the series finale of his long-running ABC comedy Fresh Off the Boat, in which he co-starred with Constance Wu. He also recently appeared as the romantic lead opposite Ali Wong in the Netflix comedy Always Be My Maybe, which he also co-wrote and produced.

Tomine's illustrations have long been heralded on various covers of The New Yorker, and he's received similar praise for his graphic novels like The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist and Killing & Dying, which inspired Palme d'Or-winning French director Jacques Audiard's upcoming movie Les Olympiades.

Roadside Attractions and Imminent Collision will shop Shortcomings to buyers in the weeks ahead.

