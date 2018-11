See the Disney princesses and other stars at the Ralph Breaks the Internet premiere

There was a positively regal gathering of stars at the world premiere of Ralph Breaks the Internet. The voice actresses behind Disney’s princesses — who all appear in the Wreck-It Ralph sequel — came together on the red carpet night. From left: Irene Bedard (voice of Pocahontas), Kate Higgins (voice of Aurora), Jennifer Hale (voice of Cinderella), Jodi Benson (voice of Ariel), Mandy Moore (voice of Rapunzel), Sarah Silverman (voice of Vanellope), Ming-Na Wen (voice of Mulan), Paige O’Hara (voice of Belle), Linda Larkin (voice of Jasmine), Auli’i Cravalho (voice of Moana), and Pamela Ribon (voice of Snow White).

