In an exclusive clip from Radium Girls, the upcoming drama based on real historical events, King (The Act, The Kissing Booth) tries to convince her coworkers at a radium factory that they are in danger of contracting radiation poison from painting watch dials with self-luminous paint. As she warns the girls of the peril, they tell her she sounds crazy and they're not willing to lose their jobs over this, even if "six dial painters have already died of inexplicable causes."