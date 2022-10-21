Check out a sneak peek at Peter Dinklage and more stars of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Rachel Zegler shares first look at Peter Dinklage in Hunger Games prequel with video tour of set

It's time to head back to Panem for the 10th annual Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel film to the blockbuster franchise, is currently in production, and star Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) is giving fans an inside look at the origin story of future tyrant Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), played by Donald Sutherland in the previous Hunger Games movies.

On Thursday, Zegler hosted a video tour of the set shared on TikTok, revealing the first look at Peter Dinklage in character as the unintentional creator of the Hunger Games, Casca Highbottom. The video also playfully shows off Blyth going method as a young Snow and Zegler's West Side Story costar Josh Andrés Rivera as Snow's friend Sejanus Plinth. Check out the fun video below:

In the prequel based on the book of the same name, Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird, essentially the original Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence). It's the 10th annual Hunger Games in Panem, and an 18-year-old Coriolanus is assigned to mentor Lucy, the female tribute from District 12 who wins the heart of the country of Panem when she defiantly sings during the reaping ceremony. Sounds familiar, right? "This is not with judgment, but Lucy Gray is the anti-Katniss," director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the last three Hunger Games movies, previously said. "She's a musician, she's a performer, she's a charmer ... Snow has never met a girl like this before."

The film also stars Oscar winner Viola Davis as gamemaker Volumnia Gaul, Euphoria breakout Hunter Schafer as Tigris, Jason Schwartzman as Caesar Flickerman ancestor Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, Jerome Lance as District 2 tribute Marcus, Ashley Liao as mentor Clemensia Dovecote, Knox Gibson as District 8 tribute Bobbin, Mackenzie Lansing as District 4 tribute Coral, Aamer Husain as another mentor, and Felix Ravinstill as District 11's tribute.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is on track to hit theaters on Nov. 17, 2023.

