Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig told their daughter Star Wars was 'broken' to avoid having to watch it again

Rachel Weisz has never seen Star Wars, but her daughter with husband Daniel Craig has gotten very, very close to a galaxy far, far away.

In fact, the Black Widow actress revealed that the 5-year-old space-opera enthusiast's obsession with the film franchise got so intense that she and Craig had to tell her that Star Wars was "broken"

"Daniel and our daughter had been watching Star Wars," Weisz told Stephen Colbert during a recent appearance on The Late Show. "It was like a father-daughter bonding experience, and they started on the original ones. My daughter got obsessed. She kept saying, 'Google this. Google this. What does Darth Vader look like under his mask?'"

Weisz continued, "She wants to know everything, and she's obsessed with mythology. I said to him, to her dad, 'I think this is too much for her. It's too intense.' So he decided to tell her that Star Wars is broken."

The incident occurred in London, and when the family landed in New York, Weisz's daughter asked, "Is Star Wars broken in New York, too?"

Yes, it's broken in New York, too, Weisz told her.

The actress said Craig even shared with their daughter the scene from 2015's The Force Awakens that featured him. The James Bond actor had a small cameo as the Stormtrooper who released Rey (Daisy Ridley) from captivity. Craig revealed in 2021 that the appearance came amid production for 2015's Spectre, thanks to second assistant director Ben Dixon, who was simultaneously working on the film at the time.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 9: Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig attend The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Rachel Weisz;Daniel Craig Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig | Credit: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

"I said to Ben, 'Part for me?' And he was like, 'Are you serious?'" Craig recalled to Express. "I was like, 'Yeah.' And he went, 'I'll go ask J.J [Abrams].' And he came back and said, 'Yeah.'"

It was more than he bargained for, though. "Thing was, I thought background Stormtrooper," he said. "I wanted to do that guy that bumps his head in the original one — you know, that person who drops his lightsaber or something. Then I was in a whole f---ing scene."

Craig continued, "I was like, 'Okay!' And we did the scene and then I just thought they'll loop me, they'll put another voice on it, you know. Then I had to spend like three hours with J.J. on a looping session doing all the dialogues. Like, 'Really, you want me to do this? Get someone else to do this!'"

Watch Weisz's interview with Colbert above.

