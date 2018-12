Rachel McAdams: Through the years

Rachel McAdams made her screen debut on 2001’s coming-of-age series The Famous Jett Jackson, but it didn’t take her long to become a major force onscreen. By 2002, she starred opposite Rob Schneider in The Hot Chick; in 2003, a role on the television series Slings and Arrows (pictured) would follow; and then, in 2004, she broke out with two modern-day classics. That year found McAdams starring in Mean Girls and The Notebook (the latter opposite her one-time boyfriend Ryan Gosling), and the rest — as they say — is so fetch. Okay, no one says that (sorry, Gretchen Weiners), but on the occasion of McAdams’ 40th birthday, let’s look back at the star’s life in photos.