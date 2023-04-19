McAdams revealed that she was also offered parts in Iron Man, Mission: Impossible III, and Get Smart as she chose to take a break from acting and center herself in Canada.

"There's certainly things like 'I wish I'd done that,'" the Oscar-nominated performer told Bustle in a conversation about passing on parts in the aforementioned blockbusters, which she suggested she did during a period of re-centering herself as she moved back Canada to spend time with her family in Toronto.

She still thinks of the success of the projects she turned down, though — two of which ultimately starred Anne Hathaway (Prada and Get Smart).

"I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot. But I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane," she said. "There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that? It's taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing."

As part of EW's Devil Wears Prada 15-year anniversary reunion, director David Frankel revealed that the studio was adamant about casting McAdams in the 2006 production adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel, which was inspired by her time working under Vogue's Anna Wintour.

"We started negotiating with Annie to make a deal, and that didn't go well with the studio.… We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times. The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it," Frankel told EW, noting that Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson, and Kirsten Dunst were also top choices to portray Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who takes a job assisting a ruthless fashion editor, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

McAdams might've declined parts in massive studio tentpoles earlier in her career, but she eventually entered the Marvel universe in 2016's Doctor Strange. She also scored her first Oscar nomination for her supporting performance in the Best Picture-winning film Spotlight.

