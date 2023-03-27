"We'll see how it all shakes out," said the original Regina George.

The movie version of the Mean Girls musical is busy filling up its cast, but even the Burn Book doesn't have the goods on whether the original Plastics will be making an appearance. At the very least, Rachel McAdams isn't ruling anything out.

The actress, who originated the role of high school queen bee Regina George, told Entertainment Tonight that a cameo return for the new film isn't currently "in the works." However, she would "never" say no to Tina Fey if she came calling.

"She's the greatest. So, we'll see how it all shakes out," McAdams said.

Angourie Rice will now star in the movie musical as Cady Heron, a teenager who moves from Africa with her zoologist parents to suburban Illinois, where she's forced to contend with the social wilds of high school. Reneé Rapp plays Regina, head of the Plastics, a trio of the most popular "mean girls" in school. Bebe Wood plays Gretchen Wieners, whose father invented Toaster Strudel, and Avantika plays Karen Smith, whose boobs can tell when it's raining.

Other actors playing familiar roles include Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Christopher Briney as Aaron, Jenna Fischer as Cady's mom, Busy Philipps as Regina's mom, Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, and Mahi Alam as Kevin.

Fey and Tim Meadows will also reprise their parts from Mean Girls — Ms. Norbury and Principal Duval — for the musical.

Speaking of Rapp's casting as Regina, McAdams said, "I don't think she can do any wrong. She is amazing. She's already got me beat with that voice, so I'm just excited to see her incarnation. It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play, so I hope she has a great time with it. And I can't wait to see it."

