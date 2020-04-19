Rachel McAdams says it'd be 'fun to play Regina George later in her life' in Mean Girls sequel

Image zoom Everett Collection

Get in loser, we're making another movie.

Rachel McAdams, who played queen bee Regina George in Mean Girls, recently expressed interest in reprising her role in a sequel to the iconic movie.

During the "Heroes of Health: COVID-19" livestream on Saturday, a fan asked the actress if she'd want to play Regina again.

"It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!" McAdams responded.

While McAdams is also famous for starring in movies like The Notebook and Spotlight, her performance in the 2004 teen comedy was critically acclaimed and launched her to stardom.

She joins her Mean Girls costar, Lindsay Lohan, in voicing enthusiasm for a followup to the movie.

"I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2 with the same cast, work with Tina Fey, and the whole crew again," Lohan said on Lights Out With David Spade on April 14. "That was really what I wanted, I was excited to do that. But that’s all in their hands, really."

Previously, in 2016, McAdams said she was down for a Mean Girls sequel.

"We got to have a reunion at a photoshoot a couple of years ago and it wasn't enough," she said, adding that she thinks Regina would be a mom who "had a few babies who are plotting your demise in the womb."

There technically was a sequel to Mean Girls, titled Mean Girls 2, that was released in 2011 on ABC Family. However, the critically panned stand-alone feature didn't see any of the original cast returning, except for Tim Meadows.

Fey, who wrote and acted in the original movie, adapted it to a musical that premiered on Broadway in April 2018. She announced this January that a film adaption of the musical was in the works.

If a movie version of a musical version of a movie can somehow work out, perhaps Lohan, McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and more will be able to reprise their original roles in cameos or bigger roles. So fetch!

