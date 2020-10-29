Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom to pen *NSYNC superfan movie

We'll never truly say "Bye Bye Bye" to '90s/2000s boybands!

On Thursday, Sony Pictures announced that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom will write a script for a movie about two *NSYNC superfans. Based on an idea by original *NYSNC member Lance Bass, — who will also serve as a producer on the film — the movie's plot is inspired by real-life best friends Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, who — after winning a Winnebago on the game show The Price Is Right — spent a summer following *NSYNC on their last world tour.

“I’m so excited to work on this road trip musical that will explore the nature of early 2000’s nostalgia and if the past was, indeed, actually better," said Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Bloom, who will bring the story to life for Sony Pictures label TriStar. "Also, I GET TO WORK WITH LANCE BASS!”

Bass has had this idea for a movie for some time now. In fact, superfans Sandberg and Byington first came to his attention 20 years ago when the girls appeared on TRL. "It was just a really cool story," Bass told EW in February 2020. "I knew at that moment, I’m like, 'This is going to be the best movie one day. I cannot wait.'"

In addition to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bloom has appeared in feature films including Most Likely to Murder, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and Trolls World Tour.