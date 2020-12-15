The actress will play a new role in He's All That, not connected to her character in the 1999 teen rom-com.

Rachael Leigh Cook joins She's All That gender-swapped remake — but not as Laney Boggs

"Look who’s back! Rachael Leigh Cook (@rachaelleighcook) joins the #HesAllThat family, playing Padgett's (@addisonraee) wise and caring mother," an account for the movie, titled He's All That, posted on Instagram Monday.

A publicist for the film tells EW that Cook's character is not connected to her role as Laney Boggs in the original film.

In the remake, Padgett (played by TikTok star Addison Rae) is an influencer who's humiliated online and becomes bent on turning a nerdy guy (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

The new film, of course, flips the original story featuring Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. In the 1999 rom-com (itself a modern take on the George Bernard Shaw play Pygmalion), Prinze's Zack Siler is a recently dumped jock who makes a bet with his friends that he can make over an "unattractive" artistic nerd (Cook) into the next prom queen.

Image zoom Credit: Everett Collection

R. Lee Fleming Jr., who wrote the original, is also writing the remake, which will be directed by Mean Girls helmer Mark Waters. He's All That will also feature Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Vanessa Dubasso, and Kourtney Kardashian in her debut film role.

After She's All That, Cook went on to star in films like Get Carter and Josie and the Pussycats, and had recurring roles on Robot Chicken, Psych, and Criminal Minds. She also starred in the recent Netflix rom-com Love, Guaranteed opposite Damon Wayans Jr.

