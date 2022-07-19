"Let's get #weird," the writer and actress said.

See Abbot Elementary Emmy nominee Quinta Brunson as Oprah in the Weird Al biopic

The Weird Al Yankovic biopic at the Roku Channel is getting weirder... in a good way.

Quinta Brunson, the Abbott Elementary creator who just scored a slew of Emmy nominations, will play Oprah Winfrey in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe. The Roku Channel released a first-look image of Brunson standing beside Radcliffe's Yankovic in a closet full of the eccentric singer's colorful duds. The actress will appear in a cameo capacity and is seen dolled up in a wig and dress that reflect the host's '80s-era style.

"Let's get #weird," Brunson tweeted alongside the reveal on Tuesday.

Weird The Al Yankovic Story Quinta Brunson and Daniel Radcliffe 'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson plays Oprah Winfrey in the Daniel Radcliffe-led Weird Al Yankovic biopic. | Credit: Roku

Brunson set a new Emmys record when she became the first Black woman to receive three nominations in the comedy category in the same year. She is also the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the comedy category at the age of 32.

Brunson tweeted on Monday that this week marked the start of production on Abbott Elementary season 2.

Quinta Brunson; Oprah Winfrey Quinta Brunson joins the cast of 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' as Oprah Winfrey. | Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Everett Collection

Yankovic wrote Weird: The Al Yankovic Story with the film's director, Eric Appel. A press release with an official description of the movie says it will hold "nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

"Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly, and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life," Radcliffe previously said.

The film will premiere sometime this fall.